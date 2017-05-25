Exertis appoints industry veteran as head of mobile division

Ferguson spent three years at Brightstar and eight years with Vodafone

Exertis has today (May 25) appointed Richard Ferguson to the post of head of commercial for Exertis Mobile.

His duties will include driving engagement and growing the business with the mobile division’s range of device and accessories vendors across consumer and business. He will report to consumer commercial director Liam La Cumbre.

Ferguson joins from Brightstar where he spent three years as vice president of OEM EMEA. He was responsible for setting supplier strategy, owning vendor relationships and driving mobile budgest across nine countries.

Prior to Brightstar he spent eight years with Vodafone as commercial director. Ferguson also worked for T-Mobile and BT in senior management roles.

Commenting on his role, Ferguson said: “I was attracted by the ambition of the company to continue to grow and the quality of the management and mobile team. The creation of a new consumer business unit will add further opportunities for mobile in the retail arena and their strong presence in the SMB and enterprise sectors bodes well for driving mobile solutions for vendors in the B2B market. I am looking forward to working with the vendors to drive incremental business for our customers.”

La Cumbre added: “He has extensive knowledge and experience of the industry having spent many years working for leading mobile network operators and most recently a mobile distributor. We have a tremendous portfolio of products and solutions to offer our customers across all market segments and opportunities to grow in key areas of our business which someone of Richard’s calibre can help us to exploit to the full.”