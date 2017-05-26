In My Opinion bullish over new handset range

Staines-based manufacturer aiming to ship 400,000 handsets by the end of next year

Challenger device manufacturer In My Opinion (IMO) claims its latest handset range can help it take three per cent of the smartphone market by the end of next year

The latest products are the S2 (£129) and Q+ (pricing to be announced) smartphones, alongside the £30 Dash feature phone. All three are expected to be released in the UK during the second half of this year.

IMO’s flagship handset in the portfolio is the S2, which comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor, metal body, five-inch HD touchscreen and 13 megapixel camera.

Major Driver

IMO head of sales and propositions Nigel Whitehead claimed no other rival mobile phone in the S2’s price range offers similar features, adding that he is confident it can be a major driver in helping the company achieve its ambitions.

“We’ve done an awful lot of research into the market and I’m confident no other phone in the sub-£150 bracket offers premium features like a metal body or a fingerprint sensor,” he told Mobile News.

“These devices clearly show that you really don’t have to compromise high-end features for affordability. Our customers really want these kinds of features and I’m confident it can help us in our quest to gain more market share over the next year or so.”

Revenue Targets

The Staines-based company first hit the mobile market last October with the Q and S smartphones in October.

These products were first available from distributor Brightstar, as well as MVNOs Virgin Mobile and Talk Mobile, with the most recent retail agreements coming with recognised brands Argos, Carphone Warehouse and Amazon.

IMO has since shipped 40,000 handsets and is aiming to increase this number tenfold to over 400,000 units by the end of 2018. Revenue targets to be achieved by the end of December currently stand at more than £7 million.