O2 introduces fissara to management centres

The network has brought in the software developer to further control shifts and rotas and, in turn, overtime and holiday bookings

O2 has started using field-force software from fissara at its Network Management Centres in order to manage staff planning.

fissara is a software developer which delivers a mobile planning solution that has been tailored to the needs of O2, specifically, to simplify creating staff rotas as well as managing overtime working and holiday bookings.

The solution is managed through a mobile application but users can also gain access through the internet in order to see rotas, as well as analysis and reports to aid future planning and decision making in the business.

O2 SPMC Operations Support Manager said: “fissara has provided us with an easy to use planning solution which saves both time and money.

“It has helped us to automate complex processes and gives everyone up to date information in their hands and the system has been well received across the team and is already delivering cost benefits and greater efficiencies in resource planning.”

fissara director Jon Holltum (pictured left) said: “For a global brand like O2 to select a relatively new platform like fissara is testament to the system’s unrivalled abilities.

“It provides fast, accurate data which helps in a wide variety of planning tasks which ultimately helps telecoms companies like O2 acheive greater business efficiencies.

“This was a challenging project with many complex scenarios and a wide variety of different user needs but the fissara system is designed to be easily adaptable and it is great to see the benefits already being delivered together with positive feedback from users across the company.”