Elitetele.com boosts revenues to £50m with Nexus buy

The acquisition will also boost staff numbers to 165

Elitetele.com has boosted its revenues to more than £50 million following its acquisition of unified communications specialist Nexus Telecommunications.

It is London-based Elitetele.com’s 15th acquisition to date since 2008, which was completed through internal funding. The purchase of Leeds-based Nexus Telecommunications will boost Elitetele.com’s overall EBITDA to more than £8 million – a yearly growth of 43 per cent.

The boost in revenue sees Nexus contributing £16 million. More than 35 staff will also be added, increasing total employee base to 165 across seven locations. Nexus will be fully rebranded as Elitetele.com.

Elitetele.com CEO Matt Newing said: “Nexus has some bespoke service solutions to meet individual customer requirements that Elitetele.com will offer to our wider customer base, that focus on corporate and enterprise clients. Its great customer base is backed by a strong team of people who we’re really happy to welcome to the Elite Group.”