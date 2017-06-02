Carphone updates mascot with Nokia 3310 look

The Nokia 3310 Mowbli will stand at four metres tall, motorists on the A40 will get the first look

Carphone Warehouse has revamped its animated television mascot Mowbli with the aesthetics of the new Nokia 3310.

A model of Mowbli has been on top of Carphone’s head office in Acton for over ten years. The Nokia 3310 Mowbli will stand at four metres tall, motorists on the A40 will get the first look.

Carphone Warehouse fulfilled pre-orders for the 3310 a day earlier than other retailers on May 23. HMD Global signed a 10-year licensing deal with Nokia last May to manufacturer devices under the Finnish brand.

Carphone Warehouse marketing director Dean Kramer said: “Originally modelled on the first 3310, we felt the time was right to give old Mowbli a bit of a makeover to celebrate the return of one of the most loved mobiles over the last two decades. We’ve seen a phenomenal demand for the device since it launched and we’re looking forward to giving local commuters a big surprise on their way to and from work.”