EE first operator to offer customer service in Welsh

Customers can speak in Welsh either on the phone or in-store

EE has become the first UK operator to provide customer service in the Welsh language.

Customers will be able to speak to sales assistants who are fully fluent in Welsh over the phone or in shops throughout Wales. According to the operator, there are more than 562,000 native Welsh speakers in the country.

Those who wish to speak to a customer service assistant who is fluent in Welsh over the phone will just need to send a text message or request online. These assistants can be identified in-store through a picture of the Welsh national flag displayed on their badge.

There will also be bilingual signs across retail stores and contact centres in Wales, displaying messages in both Welsh and English. Employment across 29 stores in Wales will also be on the up.

EE is also aiming to increase its 4G network coverage across Wales from 40 per cent to 90 per cent by the end of the year. Mobile capacity in Cardiff city centre has also been tripled in preparation for the UEFA Champions League final tomorrow (June 3).

EE CEO Marc Allera said: “We’re working to provide our customers with the best 4G coverage and customer service in Wales. That’s why we’re boosting our 4G network across the country, and we’re proud to be the first mobile operator to provide the option to speak to us in Welsh, whether requesting a call back from the outstanding team in Merthyr Tydfil or visiting us in many of our retail stores across Wales.”