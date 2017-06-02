giffgaff to stock U11 at ‘competitive prices’

The latest flagship from HTC will be available to be bought outright or loan the device over six, 12 or 24 months

giffgaff have announced that they will be stocking the latest flagship device from HTC, the U11.

The U11 will come unlocked with as pay-as-you-go sim card for the network with 4G bundles available from £5 all the way to £20 and varying data allowances.

If customers want to take giffgaff up on the offer, £629 will get the phone outright or £29.98 a month will get you the device on loan provided a £25 deposit is paid.

The latest device from HTC comes with ‘edge sense technology’ which assigns a squeeze of the device as a shortcut to carry out certain functions and all colours of of the device will be available as giffgaff.