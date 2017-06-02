Redsquid strengthens board with non-executive chairman

Andy Coughlin joins as the IT and telecoms managed service provider prepares for period of significant growth

Redsquid Communications has strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of a non-executive chairman.

Andy Coughlin (pictured) has gained experience at IBM, Compaq and two digital publishers.

He was business development director at BHP Information Solutions for 10 years and has has been managing director of Andy Coughlin Consulting since November 2010.

Coughlin’s appointment comes following that of industry veteran Andy Tow in April as the company gears up for a period of significant growth, including several pending acquisitions.

“I have no doubt that his extensive management skills combined with deep technology business knowledge, acumen and experience will be invaluable in steering our future ambitious growth,” sad Tow.

‘Relishing the opportunity’

Coughlin added: “I am relishing the opportunity ahead to develop this truly exciting business into the most trusted independent provider of business communications, IT and technology products and services – all underpinned by an unparalleled customer service.”

Redsquid employs 40 people. It manages 550 customers, including sandwich shop chain EAT and Caribbean holiday resort firm Sandals, while also looking after 14,000 mobile connections.