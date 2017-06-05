EE launches Glastonbury Festival app with Apple Music integration

EE has today (June 5) launched the Glastonbury Festival app with Apple Music integration for iOS and Android.

The free app is available for download now from the App Store and Play Store. With Apple Music fans can listen to tracks and dedicated Glastonbury playlists with the app.

With the app festival-goers can also preview this year’s line-up, view an interactive map, share locations and add customisable pins to for meeting points. Over 40,000 pins were dropped in last year’s festival.

Other features include viewing the latest news, staying connected with friends, create a personalise line-up and live stream BBC coverage of the festival.

Research from EE found 50 per cent of festival-goers admit to losing a friend for an average of three hours and 44 minutes. Around 16 per cent fans admitted to losing their friends for the entire festival. A massive 60 per cent missed their favourite bands when at a music festival.

EE will install a permanent mast on the Glastonbury site in time for this year’s festival.

EE director of communications and sponsorship Mat Sears said: “Our 4G network on site means our customers can stay connected for the entire festival and the app continues to be an essential digital guide for those both there and also for Glastonbury fans who couldn’t make it down. It was accessed four million times during the festival last year so we know that those on site rely on it to ensure they get the most out the UK’s biggest and best-loved festival.”