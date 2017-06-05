Samsung Galaxy Book up for pre-order in UK

Prices start from £649 and will launch in the UK June 16

The Samsung Galaxy Book tablet is up for pre-order in the UK from today (June 5) at the official Samsung website.

It follows predecessor the Galaxy Tab Pro S tablet, featuring in an aluminium body in black, with an attachable backlit keyboard and S Pen stylus in the box. General launch in the UK is June 16.

The 10.6-inch model will have 64GB of internal storage offering a WiFi-only (£649) and LTE (£739) variant.

The 12-inch WiFi-only 126GB model is £1,269 and the 256GB model is £1,269. A pro model will be available for £1, 439 featuring LTE and 256GB internal storage.

All models will have a vibrant Super AMOLED screen capable of 4K playback, while running the Windows 10 operating system. The 12-inch variants are powered by a dual-core 3.1GHz Intel i5 processor, and the the 10.6-inch runs a dual-core 2.6GHz Intel m3 processor.

Other features include seamless syncing with Galaxy smartphones with Samsung Flow, 11 and 10 hours video playback from the 12-inch and 10.6-inch models respectively.

Samsung boasts a full desktop Microsoft Office experience for “maximum productivity” although Microsoft Office is sold separately.