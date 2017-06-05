Vodafone extends South Korean reach with LG Uplus partnership

LG Uplus was established in 1996 after the Korean manufacturer purchased a spectrum license

Vodafone has extended its reach through South Korea by signing a new partnership with network operator LG Uplus.

The partnership will see Vodafone provide the Asian operator, owned by LG, with support on network strategy and development. Both companies have also confirmed they will be working together on unified communications and enterprise services to companies in South Korea and internationally.

Mobile is not the only product offered by LG Uplus, The carrier, which was founded in 1996 after LG acquired spectrum license, also have a range of Internet of Things (IoT) products available.

Vodafone Partner Markets chief executive Diego Massidda commented, “Our new partnership will enable LG Uplus to benefit from Vodafone expertise and experience, in addition to access to our global enterprise products and services.”