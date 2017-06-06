Apple unveil iOS 11, Watch OS and new iPad Pros at WWDC17

iPad Pro will now come in 10.5 and 12.9 inch sizes with more fitness and intelligence features and Siri Watch face added to Apple Watch

Apple unveiled the latest iteration of the operating system, iOS 11, along with two new forms of iPad Pro and Apple Watch OS at WWDC in california last night.

The main feature that came from the iOS announcement was that a customisable dock, similar to that seen on Mac will be integrated into iPad when the update becomes available this autumn.

Other features include Do Not Disturb While Driving for iPhone which will detect when a person may be driving and silence notifications, keeping the device dark in the process as well as being able to send money to friends and family via Apple Pay.

Elsewhere, the latest iterations of the iPad Pro were announced with the main news being that consumers can get the device in 10.5 inch or 12.9 inch form.

Working alongside the iOS update, the iPad will have a customisable Dock, similar to that found on Mac what show recent applications and documents on any screen alongside improved multitasking abilities and a new A10X fusion chipset that provides better performance than a lot of PCs being shipped today.

Apple vice president of product management Greg Joswiak said: “Together with iOS 11 these new iPad Pro models will radically change what users can do with iPad.

“These are by far the most powerful iPads we’ve ever created with the world’s most advanced displays featuring ProMotion, the powerful new A10X Fusion chip and the advanced camera system of iPhone 7.”

More intelligent than ever

Apple Watch users will also see an update to the operating system with a new Siri watch face that displays information users need most throughout the day and alterations to the Workout app seeing the most attention.

The new Siri watch face will allow the user to gain all of the information they could possibly need based on the time of day, routines and data from Activity, Calendar, Reminders and Apple News applications amongst others.

New swimming sets of workouts, motion and heart rate algorithms for high intensity interval training have also been added with consumers also able to pair their Apple Watch to cardio equipment such as treadmills and bikes to sync the information on the machine with the watch.

Apple chief operations officer said: Apple watch is the ultimate device for a healthy life and is now more intelligent than ever.

“We’ve created a truly individualised experience with the smartest Activity and Workout apps, the Siri watch face that shows you the information you need when you need it and we’re seamlessly bringing users their favourite music right on their wrist.”