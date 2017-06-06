Connect Telecom connections up to 45,000 with GCI buy

Vodafone dealers CommsXchange and Evolution Telco have been merged into the Connect brand as a result of the purchase

Connect Telecom has boosted its total connection numbers from 30,000 to more than 45,000 following the acquisition of GCI’s Vodafone base.

The deal (sum undisclosed) was announced today (June 6).Vodafone dealers CommsXchange and Evolution Telco, who were previously owned by UC specialist GCI, have both been merged into the Connect Telecom brand as part of the acquisition.

Connect Telecom’s latest buy follows the previous multi-million pound acquisitions of Coltel and Nortech last month. Both added more than 16,000 Vodafone connections and over £3 million in annual turnover.

Connect Telecom CEO Scott Ritchie said: “I am delighted to announce our customers will now benefit from a partnership between Connect and GCI, as we’ve committed to a Skype for Business platform from GCI to support our growing unified communications requirements across our base.”