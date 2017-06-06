Three appoints new chief marketing officer

Shadi will begin her role on September 4 this year

Three has today (June 6) appointed Shadi Halliwell as its new chief marketing officer.

She joins from luxury department store Harvey Nichols where she was group creative and marketing director for three years. Prior she amassed twenty years of experience in telecommunications in marketing and brand roles with BT and O2.

Halliwell will be responsible for the branding of the network.

Tom Malleschitz previously held the role, moving into the newly-created role of chief digital officer in December last year.

Commenting on her role, Halliwell said: “Three has always been a pioneer in the telecommunications industry, with its bold approach to marketing and customer engagement setting it apart from its peers. I’m thrilled to be joining a team with such a high calibre of talent and creativity, and look forward to taking the brand further in the next chapter of its evolution.”

Three chief executive Dave Dyson (pictured) added: “We are delighted to have Shadi join our team. Her experience in building customer-centric brands will be a vital asset to our business as we continue to disrupt the industry and make it better for British consumers.”