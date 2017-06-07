Demand for Nokia 3310 up to seven times more than expected

The re-release of the classic device originally launched in 2000 is one of the worlds best selling handsets

HMD Global has revealed that demand for the new Nokia 3310 in the UK has been up to seven times more than it had expected.

The phone was originally launched in 2000 and became one of the world’s best-selling handsets with shipments of around 126 million units.

The upgraded 3310, which was unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February, went on sale in the UK on May 24, priced at £49.99 on prepay.

It was made available through Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone online, followed by selected stores.

HMD Global UK and Ireland general manager Sarah Edge said: “The Nokia 3310 is the phone that

has particularly captured the interest of the public

“In the UK, demand has been six-to-seven times more than what we expected and we’ve had tens of thousands of pre-registrations. That is way beyond anything we thought.

“We will be making these as quickly as we can because we want people to be able to buy them. From what we are seeing, they will be selling very quickly.”

On the day of sale, Carphone UK mobile buying director Andrew Wilson had announced the retailer had already sold out of all stock allocated to it, advising customers to pre-register their interest in the device in order to pick one up at a later date.

“From those too young to even remember the first 3310, to original owners and fans, the interest shown for this reimagined classic has been backed up by incredibly strong levels of pre-registration and we have already sold out of very limited stock online,” he said.

“The best way for customers who have missed out to pick up a phone is to preregister online, as we’ll be in touch with everyone when more stock comes in.”

The upgraded Nokia 3310 comes with a 1.5-inch colour screen, QWERTY keypad, two megapixel rear camera, 22 hours of talk time and a one month standby time.