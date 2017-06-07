OnePlus 5 live broadcast launch on June 20

The launch event will be streamed on the OnePlus official website

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus will launch its latest flagship the OnePlus 5 on June 20 at 16:00BST.

The launch event will be streamed on the OnePlus official website. Pop-up events where fans can buy the OnePlus 5 will be held in: London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen and Helsinki. A venue for London is to be confirmed.

This will be the Shenzhen-based firm’s sixth device in its four year history. Its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T was released in the UK in November 2017.

O2 exclusively ranges the 3T and the OnePlus 3 in September.

The number four is deemed bad luck in China which is the general thinking to why the manufacturer bypassed the numerical order; as it could affect sales in its homeland.

Alleged leaks of the OnePlus 5 claim a dual-lens camera system similar to the Huawei P9 and iPhone 7 Plus.