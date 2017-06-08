EE exclusively stocks arctic silver Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Recommended plans start from £57.99 per month with a £9.99 upfront charge on a 24 month contract

EE has announced today (June 8) it will exclusively stock the arctic silver Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The arctic silver variant will be available for pre-order from June 23 in stores nationwide and online, across a variety of monthly plans. On a EE Max plan customers can pre-order the S8 for £57.99 per month with a £9.99 upfront charge on a 24 month contract.

It comes with 25GB of data, unlimited minutes and text.

The S8+ is up for pre-order for £57.99 per month with £49.99 upfront on a 24 month contract. The Max plans offers 25GB of data and unlimited minutes and text.

A standout feature for the S8 range is the edge-to-edge Super AMOLED “infinity display”. Powering both devices is the 2.3GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM in tow.

Camera measures at 12 megapixels with a f/1.7 aperture lens. The front-facing snapper is eight megapixels with HDR.

Bring to life

EE director of devices Sharon Meadows said: “Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ handsets have proven popular with our customers – so we’re pleased to be the exclusive UK retailer of the newly released Arctic Silver colour variants. EE’s super-fast network really does helps bring to life the wealth of innovative features these smartphones offer”.

Samsung IT and mobile vice president Connor Pierce added: ““We’re delighted to be partnering with EE to exclusively offer their customers the new Galaxy S8 and S8+ in Artic Silver. This new colour edition of our latest handset will be available alongside our two other colour options Midnight Black and Orchid Grey.”