Plan.com fully launches V4 partner portal following “phenomenal demand”

O2 airtime distributor makes updated portal available to its 600 dealers

Plan.com has fully launched its long-awaited updated partner portal, V4, making it available to all of its 600 dealers.

V4 went live on May 30 following a phased and beta version roll out to a handful of partners over recent weeks and months.

All 600-plus dealers that make connections through the Isle of Man-headquartered O2 airtime distributor can now start switching these to the new portal.

In a recent interview with Mobile News, Plan.com co-founder Keith Curran claimed V4 was the first “smart intelligent” partner portal, labelling it a “game-changer” within the UK mobile industry.

The key USP of this is helping dealers process elements in their business they wouldn’t have been able to do directly with a network and in a much quicker timeframe.

A standout feature is a partner being immediately notified when a customer touches down in another country, where they can add any data bolt-ons to their tariff in order to reduce the potential risk of bill shock when they return to the UK.

A live feeds section is also present on the front of the portal, which updates every second to provide partners with real time alerts on all developments with their customers around their contracts and usage.

Chomping at the bit

Curran said: “The initial reaction to the lead up of V4 over recent weeks and months, along with its official launch, has been absolutely phenomenal.

“The handful of partners that have been involved in its development have been chomping at the bit to use it in full. They have been so eager to click the ‘switch’ button first to get up and running.”

The launch of V4 comes after Plan.com doubled head office space to 8,500 square feet with a move to a new open-plan space on the Isle of Man, while expanding its headcount by a quarter across its three offices to 75 people following a period of significant growth.