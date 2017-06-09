Carphone ranges coral blue Galaxy S8 exclusively

Customers can pre-order in stores and online, it will be released on June 30

Carphone will stock the coral Samsung Galaxy S8 exclusively.

Customers can now pre-order in stores and online, it will be released on June 30. The colour scheme stands alongside the black and grey options. EE will sell the silver variant exclusively.

Price plans and available networks were not revealed by the retailer.

Samsung IT and mobile vice president Connor Pierce said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Carphone Warehouse to offer their customers the option of Coral Blue edition of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices.

“We aim to offer our customers the opportunity to choose the device that best suits their life and with an extended range of colour options, Carphone Warehouse customers can choose a phone in the colour that complements their personal style.”