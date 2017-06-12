EE first operator to demonstrate 5G backhaul technology

The speeds bridge the gap between 4G and upcoming 5G technology

EE claims it has become the first operator in the UK to successfully demonstrate ‘groundbreaking’ mobile speeds bridging the gap between 4G and 5G connectivity.

The operator has stressed the technology is not 5G, but a stepping stone towards the technology which will enable widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected technology. EE used its ‘Helikite air mast’ technology for the demonstration. These are mobile sites attached to helium balloons whose main purpose is to provide temporary 4G coverage when permanent sites have been damaged.

EE CEO Marc Allera said: “Innovation is what drives advances in technology, and it’s what keeps making UK consumers’ experience of mobile better and better. Today’s demonstration is a great example of that: we know that we need better solutions to keep customers connected in the most rural parts of the UK and during disasters, and we can make that solution even more powerful by developing ground breaking pre-standard 5G technology.

“This is not 5G, but it is a technology that’s an important stepping stone to 5G. We’re working hard to adopt the principles and the technologies that will become 5G, and to showcase what benefits these can bring to our customers.”