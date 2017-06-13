EE rated best network for video streaming in London

Three came bottom, whilst O2 and Vodafone both achieved the same score

EE has been rated the best UK operator in London for video streaming, according to the latest test from network specialist RootMetrics.

RootMetrics in the first half of this year rated each operator on a scale of zero to five, with five being the highest score. Each was tested on the experience of loading and playing YouTube videos across varying lengths.

EE came on top with a rating of 4.5. It was followed by O2 (2.5) and Vodafone (2.5), whilst Three performed the worst with a score of one.

According to RootMetrics, 4G’s network was available nearly 100 per cent of the time in comparison to 90 per cent with Three. EE performed particularly well for reliability and speed, with minimal playback failures and video freezes.