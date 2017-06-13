Huawei open Lab for distributed data management with the University of Edinburgh

The Chinese manufacturer has teamed up with the University to open a new lab for data management and processing

Huawei has teamed up with the University of Edinburgh to open a data management lab as part of a three-year partnership.

It will allow them to jointly explore new theories and technologies in data management and provide direction for cutting-edge research into the next generation of IT. The new lab will be housed in the university’s School of Informatics.

This announcement was made at the Huawei European Innovation Day in London on June 13 where Huawei deputy chairman of the board and rotating CEO Ken Hu and University of Edinburgh principal Professor Sir Timothy O’Shea signed the partnership agreement.

Huawei said the framework agreement presents a new collaborative model for it and leading universities, with the partnership following a long-term collaboration between database experts at Huawei and the University of Edinburgh.

The lab will investigate scientific and engineering research challenges relevant to academia and industry, with its experts seeking to develop the fundamental science underpinning these and help translate their findings for use on a global scale.

ICT industry boost

“Huawei is a long-term advocate of open innovation,” said Hu.

“We work with over 100 leading universities around the world, and the joint lab we are launching with the University of Edinburgh will go a log way in helping the ICT industry further its research into data science and enable digital transformation.

“The links between industrial and academic communities are strong here, so Europe is an excellent place for collaboration between businesses and academia.”