iD Mobile announces three-in-one tariff

The plan is available on handset and SIM-only purchases and combines data rollover, bill capping and Roam Like at Home

iD Mobile has announced a new plan that combines GoTo, Shockproof and TakeAway offerings from the operator into one SIM.

The tariff from the 4G network operator from Carphone Warehouse will be launched on thursday (June 15) and will allow customers to roam free of charge in over 50 destinations in Europe.

iD Mobile general manager Adam Dunlop said: “We’re shaking up the market to offer key benefits that are uniquely available on every iD Mobile contract plan.

“Unlike other networks, we are providing these standard on all SIM Only and Handset Plans regardless of price point.

The operator, that celebrated two years of running last month, has surpassed 500 thousand customers with Dunlop adding the focus for iD is providing value and control to customers.

He said: “At iD Mobile, we passed the half a million customer point earlier this year, and as we celebrate our second birthday, this is the next step in building a network that provides even greater value and control for UK mobile customers.”