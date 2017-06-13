Vodafone stocking new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Both tablets were unveiled on June 6 by the Californian manufacturer

Vodafone has announced it is an official stockist of the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants.

The operator will have 64GB and 256GB devices available for both models. Examples of pricing include the 10.5-inch ‘rose gold’ model with 64GB of internal storage and 5GB of data for £38 per month with a £180 upfront cost. The 12.9-inch 64GB version in ‘space grey’ is available with 5GB of data for £62 per month and a £40 upfront cost.

Both tablets were unveiled by the Californian manufacturer last week (June 6). They add to the iPad Pro range which was first unveiled in 2015.

At the unveiling of the new tablets, Apple vice president of product management Greg Joswiak said: “Together with iOS 11 these new iPad Pro models will radically change what users can do with iPad.

“These are by far the most powerful iPads we’ve ever created with the world’s most advanced displays featuring ProMotion, the powerful new A10X Fusion chip and the advanced camera system of iPhone 7.”