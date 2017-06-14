Albion Capital invests £4.675 million in G.Network

The investment will be used in Central London broadband to strengthen the broadband connection which ranks the 26th worst in Europe

London communications service provider, G.Network has received a £4.675 million investment from Albion Capital.

Based in Mayfair, G.Network specialises in affordable ultra-fast broadband connectivity to businesses across Central London who are driving a rapidly rising demand for data despite being the seventh worst European capital for average broadband speeds.

The investment from albion Capital will be used to connect 70 more streets to the G.Network fibre network in Central London with the priority given to streets with a lot of businesses on them after identifying 200 streets to connect.

G.Network co-founders Sasho Veselinski and David Sangster said: “This investment from Albion Capital, alongside its team’s exceptional record in supporting growth companies, will enable us to deliver our market -leading service to more potential clients, at a faster rate.

“As we continue to build a loyal and committed customer base through Central London, we’re ambitious about our objective to provide SMEs with affordable, ultrafast fibre broadband.”

Albion Capital investment director Adam Chirkowski said: “G.Network represents a compelling proposition for the enormous number of growing small and medium businesses in the capital, which are drastically under-served by existing IT infrastructure.”