Operators help those affected by Grenfell Tower blaze

Vodafone, O2, EE and Three are offering support to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London which started in the early hours of this morning (June 14).

Chargers, internet access and phones for those wishing to contact friends and family will be available from any of the operators’ stores across the capital. Examples of branches include those on Portobello Road, Westfield, Notting Hill Gate, Queensway, Kensington, Hammersmith, Paddington, Earls Court, Edgeware Road, Kilburn, Acton and Chiswick.

Six people have been confirmed dead after the fire tore through the 24-storey residential block in West London on Latimer Road, near Notting Hill. Hundreds of fire fighters attended the scene to extinguish the flames and rescue those trapped in the building. Smoke and fire was still visible from the block more than six hours after the fire broke out before 1am. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.