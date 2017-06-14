Samsung launches new Galaxy J range

Pricing and availability for the J5 and J3 are yet to be confirmed

Samsung has launched the newest devices in its mid-range Galaxy J series; the J5 and the J3.

The Galaxy J5 comes with a metal body and a full HD super AMOLED screen. A 13 megapixel rear camera has been added and internal memory can be expanded to 256GB using an external microSD. It also comes with a 1.6GHz processor. These features are shared on the Galaxy J3. However, it has a larger memory capacity of 16GB and 2GB of RAM. Samsung Knox, the South Korean manufacturer’s security software, has also been included on the J3.

Samsung UK vice president Conor Pierce said: “We’re confident that the new Galaxy J series’ enhanced design, superb camera technology and high-performance features will continue to appeal to existing and new customers.”

