PMGC acquires rival B2B dealer Pure Business Services

Purchase doubles revenues to £20 million and boosts mobile base to over 70,000 connections

PMGC has acquired B2B dealer Pure Business Services, marking the first time two Vodafone Total Communication Partners have merged.

The deal sees the converged enterprise becomes the UK’s third largest independent provider of mobile solutions, with a base of more than 70,000 connections and annual revenues of £20 million.

Pure will contribute 25,000 connections and £10 million in revenue, with the addition of 2,500 customers to boost PMGC’s total base to nearly 6,500 clients.

PMGC now has six UK offices located in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Northampton and Warrington, with headcount doubling to 110 employees.

The Pure brand will continue to trade under the PMGC Group banner, with full integration of the business expected to take 90-120 days.

PMGC CEO Shez Cheema (pictured), who in his previous role as CFO of Azzurri Communications was involved in 16 acquisitions over six years, will remain to lead the business, with Pure managing director Rick Bayliss becoming head of converged services.

Finance Birmingham CIO and former head of Lloyds Development Capital John Handley has been appointed as the company’s chairman, while PMGC chief operating officer Sam O’Donnell continues in his role.

Complete offering

“Growing the business organically and moving us from a pure play fixed and mobile provider to a unified telecoms and IT fully managed service provider is now our sole focus,” said Cheema.

“The acquisition of Pure Business Services provides us with the perfect launch pad, increased critical mass,capability and expertise, to enable some ambitious longer-term strategic aims that include IP voice, IT hosting and cloud computing.

“Ultimately, it’s about being able to offer our customers unparalleled service and account management, but at the same time introducing new innovative technologies and solutions to enable them to fuel their continued growth.

“Further capability-based acquisitions are being considered, and we are in discussions with a number of strategic IT, mobile and fixed line partners.”

Vodafone UK partnership and alliances director Helen Freestone added: “It’s very exciting news to see two strong Total Communications Partners coming together.

“Combining their range of skills in mobile, unified communications and IT services will be fantastic for customers as businesses increasingly look for fully integrated communications and technology support.”

The acquisition of Pure is the first undertaken by Cheema since he replaced then CEO Jason Yeomans in December 2014.

Scottish growth

PMGC will open its first office in Glasgow and second in Scotland on September 1. It will employ up to eight people and look to capitalise on the growth it has experienced in the country from operations in Edinburgh.

“When we open this premises, we’ll more or less cover the entire UK,” said Cheema.

“We have seen sufficient customer growth through our operations in Edinburgh and the next step was to look at developing the business in Scotland’s other major city.