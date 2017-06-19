Tech Data strengthens CTG with three managerial appointments

Distributor adds to consumer operation with appointments of Ross Turner, Catherine Craig and Teresa Johnson

Tech Data has strengthened its Consumer Technology Group (CTG) business with the appointment of personnel to three key positions.

Ross Turner has been named general manager of external sales. He will be responsible for managing customer relationships and a team of four account managers. Turner has been at Tech Data for more than five years in a variety of roles, most recently as head of consumer business development.

Tech Data has recruited Catherine Craig, who has been category manager for PC, networking and smart home products since May 2015, as business manager for consumer hardware. She takes full commercial ownership of consumer hardware vendor partnerships and the category team.

The final appointment sees the role of Teresa Johnson, business development manager for smart home, expanded to cover consumer hardware, charged with maximising customer engagement for key opportunities.

CTG, which is headed by Tech Data Mobile managing director Matt Child, was formed in February and offers consumer electronics and PCs, wearables, accessories, smart home products and VR headsets from brands such as Samsung, Phillips, Hewlett Packard and Lenovo.

“Our vendors now have devices and product ranges that bridge different areas of consumer technology, such as devices and home networking, gaming and the smart home, VR and wearables,” Child said.

“It’s vitally important that we can focus on all the opportunities these technologies bring for our partners. The Consumer Technology Group will provide the focus and synergy needed to maximise the potential.”

Significant growth

“The market has moved on from a product-based sell – it’s about propositions, ecosystems and connected experiences. As these markets develop, this will become even more important.

We see very significant growth in these areas and we will be making strategic and targeted investments to ensure Tech Data and will lead the way in identifying opportunities and opening them up for our vendor partners and customers.”