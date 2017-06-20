Fonehouse CEO Joce departs as chairman Bayley takes the reins

Industry veteran joined mobile phone retailer in June 2015

Fonehouse CEO Stuart Joce has left the mobile retailer after his two year contract came to an end.

His role has been assumed by chairman Clive Bayley, who will oversee the daily running of the business and look to further develop its retail, B2B and online operations.

Joce joined in June 2015, having served as CEO of Caribbean mobile operator Digicel Group.

Prior to that, he had been at B2B specialist A1 Comms for more than three years, first as commercial director and then as group managing director.

Joce also had a seven year stint at Three and held a host of senior positions, the last of which was head of cross sales.

Adding process

Bayley said: “Stuart’s remit was to add process to the business over a two year period, which he did. I am now stepping back into the daily running of the business to push us to the next level.”