Samsung Pay adds HSBC, First Direct and M&S Bank in the UK

Manufacturer expands number of major payment networks and banks that contactless mobile payment method supports

Samsung Pay, the manufacturer’s contactless digital wallet service, is now available to HSBC, First Direct and M&S cardholders in the UK.

They join a growing portfolio of major payment networks and banks which Samsung Pay supports since launch in the region last month, including MasterCard and Visa, as well as cards issued by MBNA, Nationwide and Santander.

More partners, including American Express, will also be coming on board soon.

Users can launch Samsung Pay through swiping up from the bottom edge of their device screen to bring up the last used credit or debit card, use the iris scanner on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ or fingerprint to prove their identity, and tap the device on a payment terminal.

With each transaction, the service uses an encrypted digital token to replace sensitive card information and protect against fraud.

In addition, Samsung’ KNOX security platform is built into the hardware and software of each device, keeping mobile information and data secure. This also monitors malicious software and activates on the device.

TfL partnership

Away from traditional retailers, customers can also use Samsung Pay with Transport for London (TfL), choosing a prepay option on London buses, London Underground, London Trams, docklands Light Railway (DLR), London Overground, TfL Rail, Emirates Air Line, River Bus and most National Rail services.

The two companies have worked together so that users can set a payment card up on their device as a ‘transport card’ to use on all TfL services and most National Rail services, allowing them to tap their phone against the card reader.

Users are also able to upload loyalty cards at selected merchants across the UK to accumulate and redeem points (subject to individual store policies).

‘Simple and secure’

Samsung UK and Ireland vice president of IT and mobile Conor Pierce said: “Since launching in the UK last month, Samsung Pay has provided our UK users with a simple and secure payment method that can be used almost anywhere they can use their contactless payment cards”

Samsung Pay is available on the Galaxy S8/S8+, S7/S7 edge, S6/S6 edge (via software update). This update is also now rolling out to the A3 2017 and A5 2017 devices, and will become available on further devices over the coming months.