OnePlus unveils new 5 flagship

It is the sixth handset launched by the Chinese manufacturer

OnePlus has unveiled the latest addition to its premium flagship smartphone range; the OnePlus 5.

It is the sixth handset released by the Chinese manufacturer since the One was launched in 2014. It comes with ‘Dash Charge’ technology which the manufacturer claims will give a day’s worth of power with just half an hour of charging. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM has also been added.

Other major features include a dual camera; which features both 16MP and 20MP cameras. Users can also adjust individual settings like white balance and shutter speed like they would on a standalone professional camera.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said: “The OnePlus 5 showcases our obsessive attention to detail and our focus on delivering the best user experience possible. We have applied this approach to all aspects of the OnePlus 5. For example, the dual camera provides some of the clearest photos on the smartphone market today and gives users more control to take stunning photos in all conditions.”

Colours include ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Slate Gray.’ Pricing starts from £499 and it will be exclusively available from O2.