iD Mobile launches new ad campaign

iD Mobile has launched a new advertising campaign featuring BAFTA award-winning actor Asim Chaudry.

The new #WeGotThis campaign launched on June 21 and features Chaudry in a new film called ‘Control Room’ on the Three MVNO’s YouTube channel. It features Chaudry acting as a ‘Customer Happiness Officer,’ notifying customers of the MVNO’s mobile plans.

There are a further three films in the series titled ‘Beach,’ ‘Shower’ and ‘House Party.’ iD’s entire campaign will also run across Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

iD Mobile head of marketing Mark Bowles said: “These films humorously bring iDMobile’s commitment to customers and our new plans features to life for our 18-34-year-old audience.

“The digital-only strategy has been designed to maximise views and we couldn’t think of anyone better than Asim Chaudhry to partner with here as he perfectly embodies our obsession with our customers and light-hearted spirit.”