EE: More data used at Glastonbury 2017 than ever before

The amount of data used on EE’s 4G network doubled this year to 54 terabytes compared to last year

This year’s Glastonbury festival has broken records to become the most shared event of 2017 after 54 terabytes of data was used across the five day event.

EE attributed the steep rise in data use to the introduction of Facebook Live, Snapchat stories and Instagram stories, as over nine terabytes of data was used to upload content which stood at five terabytes last year.

The world’s largest and most powerful temporary 4G network was installed on the Glastonbury site before the festival alongside the erection of a permanent mast in alignment with EE’s ambition to reach 95 per cent coverage of UK landmass by 2020.

Overall data use increased by 116 per cent compared to a year before with the 54 terabytes equating to 560 Instagram selfies, 850 thousand downloads of Ed Sheeran’s third album , ‘Divide’ or 10.6 years of Facebook Live streaming.

‘Extraordinary amount’

EE director of communications and sponsorship Mat Sears said: “Once again Glastonbury firmly cements itself as one of the biggest and most exciting music events on the planet – and people want to share their experiences when they’re there and we do everything to ensure our 4G network can handle that demand.

“Fifty four terabytes of data is an extraordinary amount, but with video applications like Facebook Live, Instagram Stories and Snapchat stories in the palm of every festival-goer’s hand, we can only see this number increase at each event.

“This year, as part of our ambition to cover 95 per cent of the UK landmass with 4G, we’ve installed a permanent mast on site to keep the area around Worthy Farm connected all year round.”