First InLink hits Camden High Street

The units provide free WiFi, phone calls and other digital services in spaces that used to be occupied by BT phone boxes.

BT has announced that the first of the InLink units that are replacing BT pay phones has become active in Camden High Street.

The InLink units provide the UK’s fastest free public WiFi capable of up to one gigabit per second speeds as well as free phone calls and provide live tube servcie updates, weather forecasts amongst other digital services.

Payphones throughout the capital will be replaced by InLinks as a result of a new partnership between BT, Intersection and Primesight.

Intersection ran a similar project in New York City in 2016 called LinkNYC which has over 1.8 million users registered to use the WiFi service and Primesight, an outdoor advertising company will help pay for and monetize the units through adverts.

BT wholesale and ventures CEO Gerry McQuade said: “This is the phone box for the future.

“InLinkUK from BT brings the payphone up-to-date and gives people the services they need and use every day in the 21st century all for free.

“But as well as the free service councils and community organisations will be able to use the screens to provide up-to-the minute news and information to local residents to local services and visitors to a new art of London.”

Intersection CEO Ari Buchalter said: “As we’ve seen in New York City with LinkNYC, providing free high-speed WiFi access, real-time information, engaging content and digital services on city streets can valuably enrich people’s experiences of a city on their daily journeys between home, work, shopping and entertainment.

“As a global hub for business, technology and culture, London is the perfect environment for digital innovation.”