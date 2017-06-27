Honor unveils 9 flagship smartphone

The latest flagship from the Chinese manufacturer is the follow up to the Honor 8

Honor has unveiled the latest handset in its flagship smartphone range; the 9.

The followup to last year’s 8 comes with a dual-lens rear camera, which is being used as its unique selling point. Included on the back are 20MP and 12MP rear cameras which have 2x optical zoom. Honor claims the two cameras when working together can take photos in low light up to 200 times brighter than previous smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer.

Bokeh effects can also be added using both the front and rear lenses, which creates background blur in photographs. A ‘Moving Pictures’ mode is available, taking two separate images a second before and a second after the main photo was taken.

Curved glass has been included on the rear whilst the 5.15-inch device measures just 7.45mm thin. It also comes with a metal bezel and ceramic fingerprint sensor at the bottom. ‘Huawei Histen’ is another major feature, offering sound which Honor claims has been fine tuned by Grammy Award winning musician Rainer Maillard. Other hardware on the dual-SIM phone includes a Kirin 960 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Internal memory can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

Users can also get up to 2.5 days of standby time on the 3,200mAh battery. The included fast charger also adds 40 per cent of battery within just half an hour of charging. The device also runs on the latest Android operating system Nougat.

The device is available directly from Honor, exclusively with Three or Amazon in Sapphire Blue for £379.99.

Accessories

Honor has also added three new accessories to its range. The first is the Band 3. This 18gram fitness wearable is designed to help users track physical activities such as swimming or running. Included sensors can track calories burned, distance travelled, heart rate and sleep quality. Incoming calls, texts and emails can also be seen on the device,whilst the 105mAh battery offers 30 days of battery life.

The second accessory is a set of Bluetooth earphones available in black, red and blue. More premium are the headphones created in partnership with audio specialist Monster. Honor claims the device offers HiFi audio quality. Pricing and UK availability for all three accessories are yet to be confirmed.