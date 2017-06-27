Nine out of ten over-50s love buying new smartphones

42 per cent have a phone that is less than two years old (98pc less than five years) and 62 per cent feel very confident when using they mobile phones

On the contrary to popular belief over-50s have similar appetites when it comes to the latest technology releases.

This is according to a poll from smartphone online retailer Mobiles.co.uk conducted on 1,518 Brits aged 50 and over.

Nine out of ten people surveyed say they love getting a brand new smartphone, 42 per cent have a phone that is less than two years old (98pc less than five years), and 62 per cent feel very confident when using they mobile phones.

Just under half (49pc) use their mobiles every day with texting the most popular feature. The top five activities done on mobile phones by the over 50s is as follows:

Texting (81pc)

Calling (58pc)

Taking photos (57pc)

Checking weather forecast (35pc)

Social media (28pc)

Over-50s living in Dublin were the most savvy with their smartphones, with 85 per cent stating they could use their handset with absolute ease.

Many over-50s expressed irritation and annoyance at patronising attitudes towards them. Joolze Dymond, 52, from West Yorkshire said: “The only time I get frustrated is when I’m buying new equipment and sometimes the ‘younger’ generations can be a bit condescending.”

Mobile.co.uk mobile expert Andrew Cartledge said: “It’s important not to fall into the trap of expecting the older generation to be fearful of new technology and unsure of how to use the latest features. Our research has revealed this really isn’t the case.

“Although mobile phones have come a long way in the last decade, having tech at home is nothing new. Many people have been using technology for a whole generation, and smartphones and tablets are simply the latest evolution of the home computer.

“The younger generation may seem the most enthusiastic when it comes to smart tech, it’s worth remembering that manufacturers don’t tailor devices for any one demographic. Smartphones and tablets are designed to be universal and easy-to-learn, with layouts and gestures that feel natural, regardless of age.”