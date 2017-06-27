One Connectivity aims to more than double turnover to £2.4 million

The B2B dealer will open its third office in Manchester later this year with the addition of a further five employees

One Connectivity is aiming to more than double turnover to £2.4 million next year as it continues expansion plans throughout the UK.

The Sawley-based B2B dealer will open its third office in Manchester later this year with the addition of a further five employees. This would add to its headquarters in Sawley, which measures 2,000 square feet and houses 17 members of staff.

Flexible working

One Connectivity opened its second UK office in Yorkshire earlier this year to enable flexible working for staff near the area.

An investment of £4,000 was made to furnish the space inside the LD Nutrition Stadium, which measures 250 square feet and employs eight staffers from the sales team.

Recent partnerships with Pragma Distributions and Gamma bolstered the firm’s portfolio with an LG Ericsson EMG telephone phone system provided over SIP.

One Connectivity has installed 14 so far with another eight in the pipeline. The product added £90,000 in revenues to the business for the three months ended May 31.

Turnover for the company hit £1.2 million in 2016, with a figure of £1.89 million forecasted for this year. It has strategic partnerships with Exertis, Gamma, Data Select, Mdee, Plan.com and Pragma.

Organic growth

One Connectivity managing director Paul Stevenson said: “We’re seeing more clients in areas such as Barnsley, Sheffield and Manchester. To ensure we maintain relationships and drive forward we felt it was the right time to open a new office.

“We’re growing organically and seeing a lot of referrals from our current clients. I’m at the helm at an exciting time of our history, to go from one small office with four people in three years to three offices with 20 plus members of staff by 2018.”