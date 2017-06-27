Tech Data launches ‘Focus on Education’ reseller guide

The guide aims to help resellers increase sales in the education sector

Tech Data has launched its ‘Focus on Education’ guide designed to help reseller partners increase sales to schools and colleges throughout the summer.

The guide contains information on the key trends and technologies within the education sector, showing resellers the key areas of potential. Key features include support from the Basingstoke-based distributor, options to take out credit and a marketing portal which includes email templates and banners. There are also specials offers on products from the likes of Acer, APC, ASUS, Canon, Crucial, Ergotron, Fujitsu, iiyama, Microsoft, Samsung and ViewSonic

Tech Data public sector marketing manager Kirsty Guy said: “Such a lot is moving and changing in education and having a good understanding of the trends and developments is vital. There is a lot of focus now on content and on different kinds of learning.

“Mobility continues to be a big – and very broad – theme, and there is also a lot of interest in areas like VR and a growing desire to use the cloud. Having great quality audiovisual in the classroom is also important to encourage greater interaction between teachers and students.”