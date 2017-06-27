Urban Armor Gear bring two new cases for the new Microsoft Surface Pro

Both cases are impact resistant, meet military drop test standards and are compatible with Microsoft Type Cover Keyboards and the Surface Pro 4

Rugged accessory manufacturer URBAN ARMOR GEAR (UAG) have announced two new cases for the latest range of the Microsoft Surface Pro.

The new cases are called the Plasma (pictured) and Metropolis series and will set consumers back £79.99 and ££49.99 respectively.

Both cases are compatible with the Microsoft Type Cover Keyboard, a magnetic holder for the Surface Pen and meet military drop-test standards of MIL STD 810G 516.6 when used with the Microsoft Type Cover keyboard.

The Plasma series features a 360 degree rotational hand strap, shoulder strap and built-in kick stand for people who use the Surface out an about and in the office and is available in a transparent ‘Ice’ colour.

The Metropolis series boasts five different viewing positions and a non-slip grip material and is available in Red, Black or Cobalt colours.