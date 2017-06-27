Vodafone launches Smart V8 and Tab N8

The smartphone and tablet will cost £160 and £129 on prepaid

Vodafone has launched the Smart V8 smartphone and Smart Tab N8 tablet today (June 27).

The V8 (main picture), manufactured by ZTE, will cost £160 prepaid when bought with a £10 ‘big value bundle’, or £23 per month with unlimited texts and calls with 1GB of data. The smartphone features a 1080p 5.5-inch screen and front-facing fingerprint sensor housed in a full-metal body, weighing in at 166g.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM, internal memory stands at 32GB. The main snapper is 16 megapixel with auto-focus and eight megapixel for the front facing shooter. Android Nougat 7.1.1 will run straight form the box.

Smart Tab N8

The Tab N8 (right) will cost £129 (with a £10 ‘big value bundle’) or £10 per month (£30 upfront) with 2GB of data on a 24 month contract.

The TCL manufactured tablet features a 10.1-inch screen and pre-loaded parental controls allowing parents to restrict content and time spent on the tablet.

It is powered by a quad-core 1.1GHz Mediatek MTK8735B processor and 2GB of RAM. Internal memory measures at 16GB with no expansion option. the main camera is five megapixels featuring auto-focus and the front snapper is two megapixels. Android 7.0 will run from the start.