Mobile marketing set to soar in the UK

Mobile marketing via text messaging is predicted to rise from 37.2 million customers to 48.7 million as the medium proves to be the popular method to communicate with businesses.

This is according SMS marketing platform firm Textlocal who surveyed 1,000 people in August 2016.

Britain boasts nearly 80 million active mobile users but only 50 per cent of businesses are currently using SMS for marketing strategies, according to the survey.

Textlocal stated 37.2 million customers have opted to use SMS and mobile communications as their preferred choice for receiving notifications from businesses.

A number that is predicted to rise to 48.7 million by 2020, making text messaging the fastest growing marketing channel in the UK if attained.

Ofcom estimates around 93 per cent of the UK population now own a mobile phone with the majority keeping them on hand for more than 16 hours a day.

According to the study 98 per cent of branded or business-related texts are opened by mobile users, with 90 per cent being read within three minutes of receiving them.

It goes on to highlight 23.3 million people will respond to a business text message in 2017 and that seven billion texts will be sent this year alone.

Textlocal managing director Jason Palgrave-Jones said: “By their very nature, mobile phones are to hand and provide an unrivalled platform for brands to communicate directly with their audiences. These are exciting times for those involved in the mobile industry as the benefits to businesses and consumers are realised.”

Direct Marketing Association managing director of the medium Rachel Aldighieri added: “The medium [SMS] is already widely used for sending marketing messages, however as technologies grow we expect to see an exponential rise in its use amongst businesses and consumers.”