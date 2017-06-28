Vodafone tops Ofcom complaints report

The operator had received an average of 17 complaints per 100,000 customers between January and March this year

Vodafone has been named the most complained about network again in Ofcom’s latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints report.

The report published today (June 28) covers the three month period between January and March this year (Q1). Vodafone had 17 complaints per 100,000 customers. However, this is a decrease from 25 complaints in the previous quarter. EE and O2 had four complaints per 100,000, whilst Three just had three per 100,000. Tesco Mobile remained the least complained about with an average of 0.5 complaints.

BT was the most complained about broadband provider, averaging 34 complaints. Sky, however, was the least complained about with eight complaints per 100,000 subscribers. Landline showed similar results for Sky, who had the fewest complaints with an average of seven. TalkTalk topped the list with 22 complaints per 100,000.

Ofcom consumer group director Lindsey Fussell said: “Our report shows that, for a number of providers, there is still much room for improvement.

“Phone and broadband companies must take all possible steps to improve their complaints handling and customer service, and we expect this to be their number one priority.”