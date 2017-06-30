Chris Millington departs role as Doro UK & Ireland MD

Millington has been replaced by former BlackBerry and Sony Mobile employee Peter Marsden

Chris Millington has departed his role as Doro managing director of UK and Ireland, with former BlackBerry and Sony Mobile employee Peter Marsden replacing him.

Millington had first joined Doro in January 2005 as a sales director. His previous role as Doro managing director of UK and Ireland saw him manage sales, marketing and operations teams.

Other notable roles at Doro include group director of brand and marketing strategy and APAC regional director. He has joined a new company, who is yet to be confirmed.

Millington has been replaced by Peter Marsden. He was previously UK and Ireland managing director at smartphone brand Gigaset (May 2015 to September 2016). Other roles saw Marsden act as BlackBerry vice president of global carriers enterprise (June 2013 and August 2014) and Sony Mobile head of global sales (February 2010 and November 2010).

Commenting on his departure, Millington said: “After almost 12 and a half years I can now say goodbye to my Doro family and start to graze in pastures new. I am proud of what we achieved together and thank many of my colleagues and friends in the business today for their support, care and passion.