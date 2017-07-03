Arqiva partners with Landsec to upgrade 4G in Bluewater shopping centre

The agreement is a 15 year deal between both firms



Arquiva struck a partnership today (July 3) with Landsec to improve 4G mobile connectivity for shoppers in Bluewater shopping centre.

The agreement is a 15 year deal between both firms, where Arquiva a provider of neutral host in-building networks, will replace Bluewater’s existing mobile coverage systems with a 2G/3G/4G five-band in-building system.

A distributed antenna system (DAS) will extend mobile coverage into Bluewater’s anchor stores and connect 11 remote unit locations throughout the Bluewater to an Arqiva master unit located on-site.

Arquiva managing director of telecoms & M2M Nicolas Ott said: “When it comes to the retail experience, fast and efficient connectivity is now as important to today’s shoppers as it is to the retailer’s bottom line – something that Bluewater and Landsec have clearly recognised.

“Having worked with Bluewater on its mobile connectivity infrastructure for 15 years, we are delighted to be given the opportunity to manage the deployment of this new future-proof 4G in-building system that is set to treble the system capacity and provide two thirds more spectrum on-site.”

On behalf of Landsec which co-owns Bluewater shopping centre, Bluewater general manager Robert Goodman added: “Our focus is ensuring guests enjoy an experience that is both surprising and memorable every time they visit Bluewater. We are therefore delighted to be working with Arqiva to provide this innovative new technology, which will play a key role in helping to deliver a seamless experience for our retailers and guests.”