Expansys shuts down consumer websites to focus on B2B drive

It has ceased consumer operations in Europe, Middle East and the Americas to name a few

Expansys has closed its consumer websites for customers in nearly 40 countries, including the UK, as the business focuses on its B2B offering.

The online consumer electronics retailer, which offers products including mobile handsets, tablets and accessories from dozens of manufacturers, has ceased these operations for consumers across Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, with a message on each of the websites informing visitors of the move.

These countries include Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and South Africa.

The consumer websites remain open for customers in 11 countries across the continents of Asia and Australasia, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Singapore.

A statement from the online consumer electronics retailer sent to Mobile News said:

“Expansys has been developing its e-commerce platform over the last few years to provide services to brands who want to drive a direct-to-consumer strategy.

SAAS and B2B focus

“Furthermore the Expansys platform has also been developed to provide a B2B offering for brands and distributors alike utilising the global assets of Expansys.

“The websites trading as Expansys in UK, Europe and US have been closed to consumers as the business focusses on its software-as-a-service and B2B offering.”