GCI turnover nears £100m with Blue Chip buy

GCI has completed its fifth and largest acquisition in the last 18 months with the acquisition of IT service provider Blue Chip.

The acquisition was announced today (July 3) and follows the buy of Freedom Communications at the start of this year. London-based GCI claims it is now one of the largest privately owned IT service providers in the UK.

It currently has 500 staff and claims the Blue Chip purchase has helped its annual turnover approach the £100 million mark. Poole-based Blue Chip alone employs a team of over 180.

GCI CEO Adrian Thirkill (pictured) said: “Our latest acquisition is another great name and is right up there with earlier acquisitions including Outsourcery and Freedom which have already added immeasurably to our capability.”