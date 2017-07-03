Onecom staff raise over £2,000 for mental health charity MIND

More than 100 staff across company’s 12 regional offices take part in mile-long runs

Onecom’s staff have helped raise more than £2,000 for mental health charity MIND as part of ongoing celebrations for the company’s 15th birthday.

In total, 114 employees from across its 12 regional bases throughout the UK amassed £1,281, each running a mile-long route around the office where they are based on June 29. A further £1,000 was donated by Onecom’s management.

MIND was picked by staff in a poll as their chosen charity to support this year. The sponsored run was the first of several fundraising events planned under the newly launched Onecom Foundation, which was established last month.

Coming together

Onecom chief operating officer Aaron Brown said: “This was a great way to celebrate our birthday and have some fun while bringing people across the business together for a common cause.

“We’re pleased that we have raised a significant amount for MIND and will continue to support the charity with more fundraising activities in our offices around the country during the coming year.”

Telecoms provider Onecom, which also manages 325,000 mobile connections, has 12 regional offices located throughout the UK, including London, Cardiff, Southampton, Plymouth, Leeds, Telford, Norwich and Brighton.