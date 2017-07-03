Samsung launches recycled Note7 device

The Galaxy Note Fan Edition has ‘perfect safety’ according to Samsung

Samsung has launched a new range of mobile phones made from recycled parts of its Galaxy Note7 smartphone, which were recalled due to fears of fire safety.

The Galaxy Note Fan Edition (Note FE) is on sale in Samsung’s native country of South Korea for 700,000 Korean won (£469).

Initial production of the latest range will be limited to 400,000 units, with Samsung claiming they have “perfect safety.” Samsung has not confirmed whether the devices will be sold elsewhere.

More than 2.5 million of the original Note7 handsets were recalled in October last year due to faulty batteries which caused some of the devices to catch fire.

A second batch was released, but these products had experienced similar problems. The issues led to a worldwide air travel ban on the handset, with many commercial airlines refusing to accept the product onboard their planes.

The range was subsequently discontinued, with the entire fiasco costing Samsung a reported £4.3 billion.