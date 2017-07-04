Nokia 3, 5 and 6 UK pricing and availability announced

The 3 will be available from July 12, whilst the 5 and 6 are set for an August release

Nokia has unveiled the UK pricing and availability for its recent 3, 5 and 6 smartphones.

The 3 will be available from July 12 with pricing starting from £119.99. Both the 5 and 6 will be released a month later, with costs starting from £17.99 and £219.99 respectively. The 5 will be on sale from August 2, whilst the 6 will be available from August 16.

All three handsets were unveiled by HMD Global, the official license owner of the Nokia name, in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress. The trio of smartphones are cased in a single piece of aluminium and are created in partnership with Google, allowing monthly Android software and security updates.

All three devices will be distributed by Exertis in the B2B channel throughout the UK. The Nokia 6 was initially released last December in China. It saw 1.3 million registrations within the first three days of going on sale.